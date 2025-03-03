The WFP’s decision was communicated to staff around the world in an email on Friday from Global Executive Director Cindy McCain. The email said, “We have reached the difficult decision to close WFP’s regional bureau for southern Africa in Johannesburg,”according to Bloomberg News.

A WFP communications officer in Johannesburg told Reuters in a text message, “Yes the bureau is closing,” but did not respond to questions about why, or whether this was related to sweeping U.S. foreign aid cutsordered by President Donald Trump.