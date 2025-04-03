The U.S, through its International Development Finance Corporation, set up during Trump’s first term in 2019, has pledged a $550 million loan to support Lobito, which is considered key in countering Chinese control over copper and cobalt supplies in the region.

Trump’s spending cuts had raised concerns for projects such as Lobito which has plans for Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. But the U.S. Ambassador to Angola, James Story, sought to allay fears on Wednesday.