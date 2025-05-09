U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is finalising a broader review of its foreign aid, but the cut for Zambia is “wholly separate from that process,” U.S. ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said in a statement.

“I am disappointed to share publicly today that since 2021 we have uncovered systemic theft of life-saving medicines and other products that were intended for free for the Zambian public,” Gonzales said, adding medicines stolen included antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV.