The agreement opens the way for the first repatriation to Nigeria of assets outside the West African country linked to Alison-Madueke.

Nigerian Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi said the agreement with the U.S. enables “the repatriation of approximately $52.88 million arising from the forfeiture of the Galactica assets, linked to the former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and her associates.”