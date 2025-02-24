KAMPALA, Feb 24 (Reuters) – The value of Uganda’s coffee exports surged 83.4% in January, compared to the same month a year ago, boosted by high global prices of the commodity, the agriculture ministry said.
Uganda is Africa’s largest exporter of coffee, followed by Ethiopia.
The east African country shipped 550,341 60-kilogram bags of coffee worth $156.5 million, 83.4% higher than the value of volumes shipped in the same month last year, the ministry of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries (MAAIF) said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.
In terms of quantity, January’s shipments were 14.4% higher than the volumes exported a year ago.
Global coffee prices have been driven higher by dry weather conditions in Brazil and Vietnam, MAAIF said.
