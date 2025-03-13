There was a hike in tariffs to boost revenue and a buildup of the country’s domestic base as well as a writedown of debt at the time, Dalio said. “Be nationalistic, be protectionistic, be militaristic. That is the way these things operate,” Dalio said. “The issue is really the confrontation of all of this,” he said.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff described reciprocity between countries as “good” if they treat each other the same way. But he said the “what and the how” are “very important.” “If you can’t put the what and the how in a consistent, clear and meaningful way, then you could end up with high levels of volatility and conflict,” Benioff said, speaking at CONVERGE.