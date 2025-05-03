Share

We Went To The Panama Canal To See Why Trump Is Hellbent On Taking It Over

Around 14,000 ships transit the Panama Canal annually. The U.S. uses it more than any other nation with 40% of all U.S. container traffic, valued at $270 billion, traveling through the 50 mile stretch of water each year. But tensions in Panama are rising. President Trump claims China has “influence and control” over the canal and that threat represents a “violation of the treaty” between the U.S. and Panama. In March, an investment group led by U.S. firm BlackRock announced it was trying to purchase two ports at either end of the canal as well as about 40 others from Hong Kong based-CK Hutchison. The outcome of that deal remains unclear. To better understand the issues facing the Panama Canal, CNBC’s Lori Ann Larocco boarded a tugboat to get a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges it faces. Chapters: 0:00- 2:28 Introduction 2:39 - 8:20 Chapter 1. On the canal 8:21 - 12:17 Chapter 2. Higher prices 12:18 - 18:14 Chapter 3. China’s influence on the canal 18:15 - 21:56 Chapter 4. An uncertain future Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Reporter: Lori Ann LaRocco Edited by: Erin Black Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Editing: Marisa Forziati Additional Footage: Getty Images, Panama Canal Authority

Sat, 03 May 2025 15:00:49 GMT