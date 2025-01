Share

WEF 2025: Africa’s Economy: Young and Fast

With the promise of the African Free Trade Continental Area, an abundance of renewable energy sources and a boom in innovation hubs, the African continent has a unique opportunity to transform the future of its young and fast-growing population, which is estimated to reach 2.5 billion by 2050. A panel of experts will look at how Africa can use this significant momentum to fully reach its economic potential?

Thu, 23 Jan 2025 14:17:27 GMT