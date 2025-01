Share

WEF 2025: Investing in Women’s Health

Women spend on average 25 per cent more of their lives in poor health compared to men. By addressing this disparity, it could not only improve the health and lives of millions of women but also boost the global economy by at least $1 trillion annually by 2040. This panel discussion will look at what innovations are needed to make women's health a lasting global priority.

Wed, 22 Jan 2025 13:07:36 GMT