WEF 2025: The impact of media stereotypes on Africa’s financial health

Media stereotypes have a great impact on Africa's financial health. Africa could be losing up to $4.2 billion annually in interest payments on its loans primarily due to stereotypical narratives that dominate global media coverage of the continent. This session will address the need to change Africa's narrative through media.

Tue, 04 Feb 2025 11:19:35 GMT