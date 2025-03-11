What if we could recycle textile waste instead?
Polyester is one of the biggest sustainability challenges in the textile industry. It does not disintegrate, and while it's in nearly 60% of clothing, only 1% of textile waste is recycled into new garments worldwide. Energy engineering company Technip Energies and business tech leader IBM have come up with a solution: break it down to the molecular level and recycle it infinitely.
