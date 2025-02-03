Trump said the previous day, without citing evidence, that “South Africa is confiscating land” and “certain classes of people” were being treated “very badly”. He would cut funding until the matter was investigated, he said.

WHAT IS TRUMP TALKING ABOUT?

The U.S. president did not specify who was being “treated badly”, but the land reference suggests he’s referring to white landowners who still possess three quarters of South Africa’s freehold farmland.