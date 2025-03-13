Share

What Trump’s $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Means For Rich Immigrants

On February 25, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a $5 million 'gold card' visa, offering wealthy foreigners U.S. permanent residency and a path to citizenship. The new proposal would replace the current EB-5 program, which grants U.S. residency for job-creating investments. Watch the video to find out more about the new visa program, the appeal of similar golden visas around the world, and lingering legal questions around the president's 'gold card' proposal. Reporting by: Robert Frank Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Darren Geeter Managing Producer: Anuz Thapa Additional Footage: Getty Images

Thu, 13 Mar 2025 16:00:08 GMT