    What Will Happen To Tesla If Trump Cuts EV Credits?

    Elon Musk is both the CEO of the largest U.S. EV maker and the right-hand-man to President Donald Trump. But Trump is working to strip away the federal and state policies that have fueled Tesla’s rise–EV tax breaks, carbon credits and money for charging stations. Investors and analysts are divided over whether Musk’s Trump support and active White House role is driving Tesla into the ground, or, somehow, securing its future. CNBC takes a look at the evidence and breaks down both the optimistic and pessimistic cases. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:12 Introduction 01:19 Chapter 1: Trump and EV mandates 03:37 Chapter 2: EV tax credits 05:56 Chapter 3: Tariffs, vehicle credits, and charging 09:32 Chapter 4: Bull cases Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Production Support: Lora Kolodny Additional footage: Chevrolet, Ford, Getty Images, Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, Toyota, Rivian, Waymo, Zoox
    Fri, 07 Mar 2025 17:00:45 GMT

