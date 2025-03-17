WHAT HAS HAPPENED SO FAR?

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled a revised budget on March 12 that was rejected by most big parliamentary parties despite a reduction in the size of the proposed VAT hike from 2 percentage points to 1 point, spread over two years.

There is now no clear path for the budget to be passed before the current fiscal year ends on March 31, the first time that has happened in the post-apartheid era.