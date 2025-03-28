CNBC Logo
    What’s Scaring Americans Into Shopping More

    Retail sales are holding up, but consumer confidence is slipping. A rising share of Americans are making purchases not out of want, but out of worry. This trend, called "doom spending," is driven by fears of higher prices and supply disruptions. While it may offer a short-term sense of control, it's happening alongside rising debt and financial strain and could set the stage for a sharper slowdown ahead. Watch the video above to learn more about why Americans are spending more amid growing economic concerns. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:29 Scared but spending 2:55 The economic uncertainty loop 4:33 Smart money moves in uncertain times Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Fri, 28 Mar 2025 16:00:13 GMT

