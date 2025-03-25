Share

What’s Stopping The U.S. From Pumping More Oil?

U.S. firms were pumping oil at a historic pace as President Trump's second term began. The President then signed executive orders to speed up permitting and reduce environmental regulations. The goal is to increase domestic oil supply. But analysts say that oil price trends imply that energy producers may soon slow down their capital spending. As profit margins for U.S. oil tread close to their breakeven point, some drillers could choose not to pump more. Chapters: 0:00 Cold Open 01:15 Chapter 1: Oil and the cost-of-living 04:25 Chapter 2: Leases and permits 07:01 Chapter 3: Exports and imports Produced by: Carlos Waters Edited by: Andrea Miller Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Jason Reginato Additional footage: Getty Images, White House Additional sources: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, ConocoPhillips, Council on Foreign Relations, Federal Reserve, Fuel Logic, Independent Petroleum Association of America, Nikkei Asia, USAFacts, U.S. Department of Energy

