    When Will Trump’s Tariff’s End?

    President Trump's sweeping new tariffs sparked a $6 trillion market selloff and reignited debate about trade policy. Economists say they're watching for signs the tariffs might break the current economic expansion or worsen inflation. While some suggest the president could walk back parts of the policy to score negotiation wins, others warn that the economic damage is already spreading and recession risks are mounting. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:47 How long will the tariffs last? 3:12 Stock market tolerance 5:36 Congress stepping in 6:42 Recession risks Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Nora Rappaport Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, New York Times
    Tue, 08 Apr 2025 16:00:31 GMT

