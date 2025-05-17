Share

Who Owns France’s Highways?

France's highways have sparked controversy for decades—not just because of steep tolls, but because most are run by private companies, not the state. So how did these roads become so costly, and is the system really serving the public? #CNBC #WhoOwns

Sat, 17 May 2025 05:00:17 GMT