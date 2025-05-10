Share

Who Owns Sweden’s Forests?

Nearly 70% of Swedish territory is covered by forests. Half of that territory belongs to the private sector. So, what does that mean for the nation's economic and environmental ambitions?

Sat, 10 May 2025 02:00:39 GMT