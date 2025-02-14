Share

Why A Shortage Of Airplane Mechanics Is Aviation’s Next Challenge

Experts say there is a critical shortage of aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) that can’t keep up with growing demand. Boeing estimates that 716,000 technicians are needed worldwide to maintain the global air fleet over the next 20 years. Companies like GE Aerospace and American Airlines are working to train the next generation of AMTs. CNBC visited GE Aerospace in Lafayette, Indiana, American Airlines maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Aviation High School in Queens, NY to explore the challenges facing the aviation industry and how it plans to keep up with the demand for mechanics and technicians to build and maintain aircraft. Chapters: 2:15 Shortage 3:56 Certification 6:30 Attracting talent 9:04 Retention and supply 10:44 Tomorrow's workforce Produced, shot and edited by Erin Black Animations by Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Senior Director of Video Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera Natalie Rice Editorial Support Leslie Josephs, Katie Tarasov

Fri, 14 Feb 2025 17:00:39 GMT