Why Airlines Demand For First-Class Seats Delayed Boeing, Airbus Production

Airlines like American, Delta, Lufthansa and United are going all-in on big spenders. That means outfitting their planes with first and business class pods and suites that are more luxurious than ever. These seats can be heated or cooled, include ultra-high definition screens and perhaps the most popular innovation: a privacy door. But the elaborate new cabins airlines are using to court high spenders are holding up deliveries of new airplanes themselves, with jetliners like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner waiting on the ground until regulators approve them. Reporter Leslie Josephs Shot and Edited by Erin Black Senior Director of Video Jeniece Pettitt

Sat, 08 Mar 2025 17:00:14 GMT