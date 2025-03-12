Share

Why Aluminum Tariffs May Be Pricey For Americans

Aluminum is a critical mineral used in American defense, transportation, energy systems. Producing aluminum requires large amounts of electricity, and typically occurs in China, Russia, India and Canada. In March 2025, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on all aluminum entering the United States. Companies including Alcoa, Ford, Coca-Cola and Lockheed Martin could face higher input costs. But aluminum production's return may take time due to high demand for the electricity required to process the metal. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:18 Chapter 1: Aluminum 04:26 Chapter 2: Canada 06:15 Chapter 3: The industrial base Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Senior Managing Producer: Shawn Baldwin Graphics: Jason Reginato, Christine Kim Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Center for Strategic and International Studies, Clinton Aluminum, Council on Foreign Relations, Howard Precision Metals Inc., Federal Register, National Mining Association, International Aluminum Association, National Association of Home Builders, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Peterson Institute for International Economics, Reynolds, Center For Strategic Industrial Materials, S&P Global, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. International Trade Administration

Wed, 12 Mar 2025 16:00:26 GMT