Why Americans are falling out of love with Target

Target is under pressure on multiple fronts. It’s facing pushback after rolling back its DEI initiatives, it’s fighting off stiffer competition from nimble competitors like Amazon and it is more exposed to a decline in consumer spending amid inflation and tariff volatility than rivals like Walmart and Costco. Yet the company’s challenges go further than tariffs and politics. Experts say many of its issues are self-inflicted.

Tue, 13 May 2025 16:00:18 GMT