Why Americans Are Flocking To Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee, has become one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. While known as the country musical capital of the world, the city has transformed into a major hub for businesses like Oracle and Amazon and professional NHL and NFL sports teams. Its quality of life and low cost of living have been major drivers for its growth as well. Yet, affordable housing and infrastructure have been some of its biggest challenges. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:23 Chapter 1. Music City 4:18 Chapter 2. Key industries 7:11 Chapter 3. Real estate boom 8:18 Chapter 4. Growing pains Produced by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Diana Costantino Motion Designers: Erin Dean, Paul Philipps, Peter Kourkoumelis Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Correspondents: Carl Quintanilla, Andrea Day, Robert Frank, Diana Olick Senior Executive Producer: Ray Parisi Supervising Producers: Erica Posse, Betsy Alexander Senior Producer: Jessi Joseph Senior Field Producers: Jake Callahan, Christopher Dilella Additional Producing by: Andrea Day, Joseph Escobar, Dardan Pula, Lisa Rizzolo, Scott Stern Camera and Audio by: Bob Briscoe, Reinaldo Gentile-Rondon, Randy Hale, Alex Herrera, Peter Leininger, Marco Mastrorilli, Sam McDonough, Oscar Molina, Steve Senn, David Soltis, Rich Stone, Josh Yeo, Andrew Commiskey, Thomas Figlo, Seamus Frawley, Eric Martin, Phil Turner, Steve Widner Additional Footage: Getty Images, Nissan Motor Company, Him Bartoo, Nashville International Airport, Bryant Patterson and Zach Youngberg, Sam Hearn, Hearn Productions, John Howser, VUMC Additional Sources: CBRE, U.S. Census Bureau

Sat, 17 May 2025 15:01:23 GMT