    Why Americans Are Obsessed With Texas Roadhouse And LongHorn Steakhouse

    Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse are growing sales and increasing foot traffic while Americans are pulling back at other casual dining restaurants. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse surpassed Olive Garden as the biggest casual dining chain. Experts say these chains have curated a high value offering and worked to keep price increases below inflation. Find out what’s driving people to these value steakhouse chains and why Outback Steakhouse isn’t seeing the same level of success. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:10 Chapter 1: Winning Formula 4:10 Chapter 2: ‘Meat Anxiety” 6:40 Chapter 3: Edging out Competition Produced by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Mallory Brangan Additional Sources: Placer.ai, Technomic Additional Footage: AP Photo, Bloomin' Brands, Getty Images, Texas Roadhouse
    Tue, 15 Apr 2025 16:00:06 GMT

