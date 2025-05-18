Share

Why Are France’s Highways So Expensive?

Why do some countries charge drivers to use motorways, while others offer access for free? And where exactly does all that toll money go? In the third and final episode of CNBC’s limited series "Who Owns," we dive into France’s controversial, privately-operated highway system—examining who benefits from the model, and who gets left behind. Watch the full episode on demand via the link in bio. #CNBC #WhoOwns ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Sun, 18 May 2025 06:00:15 GMT