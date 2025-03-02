CNBC Logo
    Why Automakers Like Toyota And Honda Are Investing In Rockets And Satellites

    In January, Toyota, through its mobility software subsidiary company “Woven by Toyota”, announced that it was investing $44 million into Japanese rocket maker, Interstellar Technologies. Meanwhile Honda has been developing a proprietary reusable rocket since 2019. Chinese automaker and Tesla competitor Geely Holding Group has invested $326 million to manufacture its own satellites to support its autonomous vehicle buildout. With connected vehicles expected to represent a $742 billion annual revenue opportunity for automakers and suppliers globally by 2030, automakers are seeing access to space as an important investment for the future. Chapters: 1:01 Investments 4:13 Connected vehicles 6:44 Progress through collaboration Produced and edited by: Magdalena Petrova Animation: Jason Reginato, Christine Kim Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Katie Tarasov Additional Footage: Getty Images, Lockheed Martin Additional Sources: Via Satellite
    Sun, 02 Mar 2025 17:00:50 GMT

