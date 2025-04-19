CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why Bath And Body Works Is One Step Ahead Of Trump’s Tariffs

    As the threat of tariffs linger, one American retail company is especially well-positioned should the Trump administration move forward after the April 9 pause: Bath and Body Works. After seeing a significant spike in sales during the pandemic, the perfume and candle seller's sales have gradually declined over the past few years. 2025 is the first time in a few years that the company is forecasting positive net sales growth. CNBC's Ryan Baker explores why investors are keeping an eye on Bath and Body Works. Chapters 0:00 Introduction 1:00 Chapter 1: Competitive advantage 3:10 Chapter 2: A profitable model 4:45 Chapter 3: Stock considerations Produced and edited by: Ryan Baker Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Production Support by: Jordan Smith Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Sat, 19 Apr 2025 15:01:11 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top