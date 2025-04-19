Share

Why Bath And Body Works Is One Step Ahead Of Trump’s Tariffs

As the threat of tariffs linger, one American retail company is especially well-positioned should the Trump administration move forward after the April 9 pause: Bath and Body Works. After seeing a significant spike in sales during the pandemic, the perfume and candle seller's sales have gradually declined over the past few years. 2025 is the first time in a few years that the company is forecasting positive net sales growth. CNBC's Ryan Baker explores why investors are keeping an eye on Bath and Body Works. Chapters 0:00 Introduction 1:00 Chapter 1: Competitive advantage 3:10 Chapter 2: A profitable model 4:45 Chapter 3: Stock considerations Produced and edited by: Ryan Baker Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Production Support by: Jordan Smith Additional Footage: Getty Images

