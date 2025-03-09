Share

Why Beyond Meat and the plant-based meat industry couldn’t live up to the hype

Beyond Meat was off to a sizzling start when it went public in 2019. Better-tasting products from the company and others in the plant-based meat industry drove soaring stock prices and booming sales, while growing partnerships with restaurants and retailers increased consumer acceptance. Yet, something has changed over the last few years. Instead of continued growth, the industry faces declining sales, mounting layoffs, and shuttered factories dominating headlines. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 1:48 - Rise of plant-based meat industry 4:11- Pricing and inflation challenges 6:54 - Health, taste and marketing confusion 10:39 - What’s next? Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Andrea Miller Graphics by: Jason Reginato Managing Producer: Anuz Thapa Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sun, 09 Mar 2025 16:00:14 GMT