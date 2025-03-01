Share

Why Caring For Elderly Parents Is So Expensive In The U.S.

Baby boomers, quickly approaching old age, are poised to hit an already overburdened senior care space in the next few years. Investors with deep pockets are looking to make money off the aging cohort by buying up nursing homes and hospice operations. As the cost of senior care continues to climb financial planners urge families to shore up finances as political uncertainty around Medicare and Medicaid could mean more seniors and their families are paying out-of-pocket. Chapters: 0:00-1:56 Intro 1:56-3:50 Senior Care 3:50-6:00 Private equity 6:00-9:10 Patient outcome 9:10-11:09 Financial preparedness Produced By: Devan Burris Camera By: Kaan Oguz Edited By: Andrea Miller Senior Managing Producer: Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sat, 01 Mar 2025 17:00:36 GMT