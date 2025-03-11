Share

Why Estée Lauder Is Spending $1.5 Billion On A Makeover

Multinational beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder is trying to turn things around after slowing sales in China, a lack of innovation and continuing market share losses have caused its stock to tumble nearly 50% in 2024. New CEO Stéphane de la Faverie has expanded a restructuring plan that includes laying off up to 7,000 employees and costs equaling up to $1.6 billion by the end of fiscal year 2026. The question is: can the second largest beauty and cosmetics company behind rival, L'Oréal, make a comeback, or is this the end of an era? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:12 Chapter 1. Building an iconic brand 5:10 Chapter 2. The turnaround plan 7:17 Chapter 3. Risks Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato, Mallory Brangan Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Sources: Yogi, PitchBook, Euromonitor, McKinsey & Company, Statista Additional Footage: Getty Images, AP Photos, L'Oréal, Bloomingdale’s

Tue, 11 Mar 2025 16:00:10 GMT