Why France’s Highways Are So Controversial

France's highways have sparked controversy for decades—not just because of steep tolls, but because most are run by private companies, not the state. The running of the European nation's highways were privatized during a large sweep of denationalization in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s—as the government grappled with how to handle a substantial amount of state debt. So how did these roads become so costly, and is the system working?

Mon, 19 May 2025 06:00:04 GMT