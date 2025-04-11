Share

Why iPhones May Get More Expensive Amid Trump Tariffs

Apple is once again in the crosshairs of a U.S.-China trade war after President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on global imports April 2, including on China, India, and Vietnam. The company’s stock dropped nearly 15%, wiping out $640 billion in market value before rebounding on April 9 as Trump put a pause on tariffs for most countries. But tariffs remain at a staggering 145% on goods from China, which Apple remains heavily reliant on despite years of efforts to diversify production. So what do these tariffs mean for Apple, its stock and the price of the next iPhone? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:26 Why Apple relies on China 6:16 Apple remains silent Produced and edited by Lisa Setyon Supervising Producer Katie Tarasov Senior Director of Video Jeniece Pettitt Animation Jason Reginato, Additional Footage Getty Images, Apple

