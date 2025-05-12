CNBC Logo
    Why ‘Making It’ Feels Impossible In The U.S. Now

    Gen Z and millennials are facing a financial paradox: Despite higher wages and a rise in net worth, many still live paycheck to paycheck. Watch the video above to learn why traditional economic milestones like buying a home or starting a family feel out of reach and how instability, debt and housing costs are forcing young adults to rethink what "making it" really means in today's economy. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:39 Why having a good job isn’t always enough 5:36 The desire for stability 7:12 Budgeting Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Andrea Schmitz Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Mon, 12 May 2025 16:00:02 GMT

