Why men are dropping out of the workforce

A growing number of men in their prime working years, ages 25 to 54, are dropping out of the workforce. About 10.5% of that group, or roughly 6.8 million men nationwide, were neither working nor looking for employment in August 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For why this is happening, watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/AEdkq94pJmQ

Wed, 01 Jan 2025 17:00:24 GMT