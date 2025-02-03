Share

Why Mercedes Has A Better Driver Assist System Than Tesla’s Autopilot

Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems are good, but they aren’t the best out there, according to testing group Consumer Reports. Tesla cars lack specific features that cars from Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Ford, BMW, even Hyundai all have. CNBC visited the group's $1 million specialized advanced driver assistance system test track to see how the group evaluates the cars, and why they think some brands are doing advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) better than others. Chapters: 00:00 - 00:42 – Introduction: Putting advanced driver assistance systems to the test 00:49 Chapter 1 – Advanced driver assistance systems 03:27 Chapter 2 – Mercedes vs Tesla 04:26 Chapter 3 – Top-rated systems 07:38 Chapter 4 – The future Producer: Robert Ferris Camera: Shawn Baldwin Editor: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Production: Andrew Evers Additional footage: Consumer Reports, Tesla, General Motors, Ford

