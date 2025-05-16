Share

Why Prices Will Still Rise In The U.S. Despite China Tariff Pause

The Trump administration may have paused its 145% tariff on China, but uncertainty still remains for both companies and shoppers. The shipping industry overnight went from one of the most severe drops in activity since the Covid-19 pandemic to a sudden surge, as companies rush to get orders in before the 90 day window closes. Prices are likely to rise anyway. CNBC looked into why. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:28 Introduction 01:35 Chapter 1: Worse than expected 03:18 Chapter 2: Uncertainty 06:05 Chapter 3: Case of whiplash 09:31 Chapter 4: A way forward? Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Nic Golden Henry Additional Editing: Darren Geeter Animation: Andrea Schmitz, Jason Reginato Additional Production Support: Lori Ann Larocco Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images

Fri, 16 May 2025 16:00:31 GMT