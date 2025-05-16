CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    Why Prices Will Still Rise In The U.S. Despite China Tariff Pause

    The Trump administration may have paused its 145% tariff on China, but uncertainty still remains for both companies and shoppers. The shipping industry overnight went from one of the most severe drops in activity since the Covid-19 pandemic to a sudden surge, as companies rush to get orders in before the 90 day window closes. Prices are likely to rise anyway. CNBC looked into why. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:28 Introduction 01:35 Chapter 1: Worse than expected 03:18 Chapter 2: Uncertainty 06:05 Chapter 3: Case of whiplash 09:31 Chapter 4: A way forward? Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Nic Golden Henry Additional Editing: Darren Geeter Animation: Andrea Schmitz, Jason Reginato Additional Production Support: Lori Ann Larocco Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images
    Fri, 16 May 2025 16:00:31 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top