CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why Public Schools Are Going Broke In The U.S.

    U.S. public schools are facing a major budget crunch as federal pandemic relief money runs out and enrollment numbers continue to drop. Many districts added staff during the Covid era to address urgent needs, but with fewer students and no extra funding, those positions are no longer sustainable. Watch the video above to learn why school systems are being forced to cut staff and what that means for students and communities. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:46 Enrollment decline 3:15 Increase in staff 5:14 Cutting the budget 9:50 Alternative solutions Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Mithra Krishnan, Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Tue, 22 Apr 2025 16:00:10 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top