Why Public Schools Are Going Broke In The U.S.

U.S. public schools are facing a major budget crunch as federal pandemic relief money runs out and enrollment numbers continue to drop. Many districts added staff during the Covid era to address urgent needs, but with fewer students and no extra funding, those positions are no longer sustainable. Watch the video above to learn why school systems are being forced to cut staff and what that means for students and communities. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:46 Enrollment decline 3:15 Increase in staff 5:14 Cutting the budget 9:50 Alternative solutions Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Mithra Krishnan, Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

Tue, 22 Apr 2025 16:00:10 GMT