    Why Real Madrid Is Set To Top The Sports Valuation Charts — It’s Not All About Mbappé

    Spanish soccer club Real Madrid opened the 2024-2025 season with a newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The club spent nearly $2 billion. That has already been a cash cow stream for one of the world's most famous sports team. CNBC's senior sports reporter Michael Ozanian breaks down why he thinks the La Liga team could surpass NFL's Dallas Cowboys as the top revenue sports team in the world by next season. Chapters: 0:00 - 0:30 - Introduction 0:35 - 2:24 The most valuable soccer team 2:26 - 5:33 Why it matters 5:34 - 7:12 On the pitch Reporter: Michael Ozanian Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Edited by: Michael Hoyt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Sun, 11 May 2025 15:00:40 GMT

