Why restaurants have become so important to shopping malls

Foot traffic to suburban shopping malls has returned to pre-pandemic levels and high-end malls are thriving. Yelp found that 17 out of the top 25 brands driving consumers to malls are restaurants, and the dining options for visitors have moved well beyond the traditional food court that would include chains like McDonald's, Chipotle and Panda Express. CNBC visited the American Dream Mall in New Jersey to see how dining has evolved at the mall: https://youtu.be/-lBjt8W0GQk

Wed, 12 Feb 2025 17:00:24 GMT