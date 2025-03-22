Share

Why Salt Lake City Is One Of The Hottest Job And Housing Markets In The U.S.

The 2002 Winter Olympics propelled Salt Lake City, Utah to one of the fastest growing tech, banking and business hubs in the U.S. It will again host the Winter Games in 2034. Many entrepreneurs are capitalizing on the moment, hoping to bring even more growth through sports, development and diversity. However, some real challenges, namely climate change and lack of diversity could hinder its growth moving forward. 0:00 Introduction 0:56 Chapter 1. Olympic Winter Games 2002 3:17 Chapter 2. A tech and business hub 5:24 Chapter 3. Development boom 7:10 Chapter 4. A sports economy 9:06 Chapter 5. Challenges Produced by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Candice Goldman Animation: Erin Dean, Paul Philipps, John Rehm, Nick Jernigan, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Correspondents: Carl Quintanilla, Andrea Day, Sharon Epperson, Diana Olick, Kate Rooney Senior Executive Producer: Ray Parisi Supervising Producer: Erica Posse Senior Producer: Jessi Joseph Senior Field Producers: Jake Callahan, Stephanie Dhue, Christopher Dilella, Lisa Rizzolo Additional Producing by: Dardan Pula Camera and Audio operators: Van Applegate, Mark Aster, Alex Bedoya, Dave Grogan, Alex Herrera, Jacob Jimenez, Marco Mastrorilli, Oscar Molina, Sam Prigg, Dan Schaerrer, David Soltis, JR Andrus, Connery Johnson, Lupe Mejia, Josh Miller, Aron Prigg, Everett Wong Additional Footage: Getty Images, AP Photo, The Larry H. Miller Company Additional Sources: The Associated Press, Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Sat, 22 Mar 2025 15:01:04 GMT