Why Target Is Losing Against Competitors Walmart And Costco

Since the beginning of 2025, Target's foot traffic has declined 11 straight weeks and its stock has fallen more than 30%. Experts say much of its decline is due to operational or strategic mishaps happening before the Trump administration imposing 145% tariffs on China, the retailers largest exporter. A 40-day boycott after the company pulled back on Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives and a higher dependence on non-discretionary spending are other issues the company is dealing with. Watch the video above to learn more. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:35 Chapter 1. A volatile year 5:03 Chapter 2. Losing the “Tarjay” magic 9:11 Chapter 3. Course correcting Produced and shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Darren Geeter Animation by: Jason Reginato, Josh Kalven Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, Target, AP Photo Additional Sources: PitchBook, TD Cowen

Sun, 04 May 2025 15:00:49 GMT