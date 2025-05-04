CNBC Logo
    Why Target Is Losing Against Competitors Walmart And Costco

    Since the beginning of 2025, Target's foot traffic has declined 11 straight weeks and its stock has fallen more than 30%. Experts say much of its decline is due to operational or strategic mishaps happening before the Trump administration imposing 145% tariffs on China, the retailers largest exporter. A 40-day boycott after the company pulled back on Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives and a higher dependence on non-discretionary spending are other issues the company is dealing with. Watch the video above to learn more. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:35 Chapter 1. A volatile year 5:03 Chapter 2. Losing the “Tarjay” magic 9:11 Chapter 3. Course correcting Produced and shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Darren Geeter Animation by: Jason Reginato, Josh Kalven Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, Target, AP Photo Additional Sources: PitchBook, TD Cowen
    Sun, 04 May 2025 15:00:49 GMT

