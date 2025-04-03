CNBC Logo
    Why The New NCAA Rules Are Hurting March Madness

    The NCAA began allowing college athletes to transfer without having to red shirt, or "sit out" for a year without playing in October 2018. Since then, student athletes have taken full advantage of the transfer portal, and even sometimes transferring multiple times during their Division 1 college career. The new rule combined with allowing players to earn money in college, something called Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has some who believe its a good thing and some who think college sports shouldn't be professionalized. CNBC's Sport and Media reporter, Alex Sherman breaks down the transfer portal's impact on March Madness. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:25 Chapter 1 - What is the transfer portal 1:26 Chapter 2 - Impact 2:43 Chapter 3 - The pros 3:15 Chapter 4 - Biggest losers 4:04 Chapter 5 - The future of college athletics Reporting by: Alex Sherman Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, AP Newsroom
    Thu, 03 Apr 2025 16:00:00 GMT

