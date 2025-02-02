Share

Why the U.S. doesn’t have ‘super apps’ like China’s WeChat

Think about the apps you use on your phone every day. Now imagine if you could combine all of those programs into a single, standalone app. A one-stop shop to socialize with friends, order food, pay rent, or even consult with a doctor — known as the “super app.” Perhaps the most prominent example of the super app is Tencent’s WeChat. While super apps have flourished in Asia, their adoption in Western markets, including the U.S., has been slower due to a variety of reasons. Find out why: https://youtu.be/LryZ79zHUgs

Sun, 02 Feb 2025 17:00:03 GMT