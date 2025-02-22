CNBC Logo
    Why The U.S. Has A Health Care Claim Denial Problem

    UnitedHealthcare has been at the center of growing public frustration with the health insurance industry. The brutal killing of its CEO, Brian Thompson, in December marked a turning point, intensifying scrutiny over insurers' denial of coverage. Despite numerous reports highlighting a rise in claim denials, the fragmented system makes it nearly impossible to track how often insurers reject claims. For most Americans, there's no place to look up insurer denial rates. Watch the video above to learn more. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:16 Chapter 1. Insurance claim denials 3:22 Chapter 2. How big is the problem? 7:47 Chapter 3. Scrutiny of UnitedHealthcare Group 11:26 Chapter 4. Looking ahead Produced by: Anuz Thapa Edited by: Darren Geeter Narration by: Jordan Smith Camera by: Lucas Mullikin Senior Director: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Additional footage: Getty Images
    Sat, 22 Feb 2025 15:00:40 GMT

