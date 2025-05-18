Share

Why The U.S. Might Increase Duties On Canadian Lumber Again

Volatile lumber prices have been causing uncertainty for construction businesses. In April 2025, the price of softwood lumber was 23% higher than the previous year. Lumber futures in the first quarter of 2025 have also surged on fears of higher duties as well as sawmill closures across North America. That has impacted some of the U.S. biggest homebuilders like Lennar, D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers all, which suffered declines in their stocks during the spring. But while lumber escaped the latest round of tariffs they are on the radar of the Trump administration. Canada accounts for about 85% of all U.S. softwood lumber imports and represents almost a quarter of U.S. supply. Chapters: 0:00 - 2:51 Introduction 2:52 - 5:23 Chapter 1. Home construction 5:24 - 9:02 Chapter 2. U.S. lumber production 9:03 - 11:31 Chapter 3. What’s next? Produced by: DeLon Thornton Shot by: Lucas Mullikin Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sun, 18 May 2025 15:00:53 GMT