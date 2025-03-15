Share

Why Toll Text Scams Are Out Of Control

The FBI has issued a warning against “smishing”, which are text-based scams that people all over the country are receiving on their phones. Scammers are impersonating the agencies and companies that collect money for tolls parking tickets, credit card payments, bank notices, phone bills. Some scams are even fake anti-scam warnings. Smishing or text fraud is a new kind of old crime and it is enabled by the rise of smartphones and cashless billing. CNBC talked to toll collectors and crime experts about the rise of this problem, how to know a text is fake, and what to do about it. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:08 Introduction 01:14 Chapter 1 - The scam 8:10 Chapter 2 - The perpetrators 10:19 Chapter 3 - How to protect yourself Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Nic Golden Henry Animation: Andrea Schmitz Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera: Jordan Smith and Natalie Rice Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Additional footage: Getty Images Additional sources: Federal Bureau of Investigation

Sat, 15 Mar 2025 16:00:45 GMT