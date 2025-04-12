Share

Why Trump Slapped High Tariffs On Countries Like Vietnam

Vietnam is the 6th largest source of U.S. imports. If the U.S. government’s reciprocal tariffs reach levels suggested in April, it could change the country’s economic trajectory. Higher tariff rates are expected to cost U.S. households thousands of dollars. The White House says the new duties on imported goods will cut down on unfair trade practices abroad, putting the United States in a more competitive position against emerging manufacturing powerhouses in south east Asia. Chapters 0:00 Introduction 01:14 Consumer goods 03:04 The China +1 strategy 05:11 Trade deficits Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Mallory Brangan, Jason Reginato Additional footage: Getty Images Additional sources: International Energy Agency, Northern Trust, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. International Trade Administration, U.S. Trade Representative, White House, Yale University

