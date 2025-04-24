CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Will FUGAZ sustain momentum?

    Access Holdings Gross Earnings rose 88 per cent year-on-year to 4.87 trillion naira as captured in the financial statement for the year ended 31st December 2024. Meanwhile, United Bank for Africa profit after tax rose 33.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 to 189.84 billion naira. Will the FUGAZ sustain their momentum this year? Nabila Mohammed, Banking Sector Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more on this and movements in Nigeria’s equities market.
    Thu, 24 Apr 2025 14:27:46 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top