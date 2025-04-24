Share

Will FUGAZ sustain momentum?

Access Holdings Gross Earnings rose 88 per cent year-on-year to 4.87 trillion naira as captured in the financial statement for the year ended 31st December 2024. Meanwhile, United Bank for Africa profit after tax rose 33.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 to 189.84 billion naira. Will the FUGAZ sustain their momentum this year? Nabila Mohammed, Banking Sector Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more on this and movements in Nigeria’s equities market.

